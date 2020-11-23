South Africa Has a Viable, Sustainable Alternative in Its Plan for a 'Just Transition'

analysis

The threat of climate change is a very real challenge confronting our nation. Yet we have huge renewable energy generation potential in sun and wind. The way to do it is through communities mobilising around a sustainable future, using the Climate Justice Charter. All we need now is the political will.

If one looks at the history of our beautiful country, we learn many things about our cultures and our people. South Africans are resilient people and have overcome many adversities throughout our history. The very real challenge that is confronting us as a nation (apart from poverty, inequality, unemployment and gender-based violence) is the threat of climate change.

Fuelled by a greedy capitalist agenda, an apartheid legacy and a democratic state that has been self-serving to the detriment of its people for far too long, the extraction of raw materials and the burning of fossil fuels at an unsustainable rate has plunged the globe into a desperate situation. Who is likely to suffer as a result of the actions of the ruling class? Naturally it will be the poor and the working class. However, being the resilient nation that we are, I am hopeful that we will overcome and...