South Africa: Why Objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Act in India Matters to Us All

23 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suren Pillay

The promise of remaking the world after colonial rule was filled with utopias, but also with violence. Despite our different histories, South Africa and India must make similar choices if dreams of equality and participatory democracy are to survive.

Almost a year ago, the Indian Parliament passed the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Massive public protests and state repression followed. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) exclusionary policies and its supremacist ideology remind us that the choice between a better world or a violent world remains.

Leaders of anti-colonial struggles in countries like India, Algeria, Mozambique, Tanzania, Vietnam, Ghana and South Africa - the list is long - were not given their freedom on a silver platter. Freedom had to be fought for. But it became clear very quickly that there was no straightforward answer to the question of what freedom would mean.

Colonialism identified certain groups of people as incapable of running their own lives. Freedom came to mean taking charge of one's destiny and of making decisions about how to organise a society. But at that moment of the "tryst with destiny", as Nehru famously put it, the question arose, what would that destiny be, and who would be...

