South Africa: Bulls End Decade-Long Trophy Drought

analysis

The Bulls have collected their first silverware under new coach Jake White and shown other positive strides under difficult conditions.

The Bulls' senior side has not won a trophy for a decade, but that run ended with a comfortable 21-5 win over the Pumas on Saturday to claim the Super Rugby Unlocked title.

Of course, this was a hastily put together competition that was disrupted by Covid-19 issues that saw three games cancelled. It was a competition without a past and with no future. It will end up as a footnote in history and a future sports trivia question.

But no one asked for seasons to be turned upside down by the pandemic, and when play resumed, Super Rugby Unlocked was the best of limited choices SA Rugby had to give players game time and sponsors and broadcasters TV time. It was a one-round shootout for a new title and every team had an equal chance of winning it.

The Bulls were the only South African team to win Super Rugby proper - in 2007, 2009 and 2010 - and victory in this tournament means that no other South African side has won Super Rugby in any form.

