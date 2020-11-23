South Africa: Kimi Makwetu - a Servant of the Public Who Refused to Be Silent About Malfeasance

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Parliament on Tuesday continues with its farewell to the late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. The decision not to convert the tribute to a motion of condolences was deliberate - for MPs 'to say what they wanted to tell uTata Makwetu and the Makwetu family', according to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise told mourners at the funeral of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu that legislators thought it important to "say fare thee well Makwetu!"

"We had lined up a farewell to [the] AG. We are keeping it as a farewell... a chance [for MPs] to say what they wanted to tell uTata Makwetu and the Makwetu family".

In parliamentary tradition, the family will be in the public gallery during such honours. That Tuesday's tribute is not a condolence motion signals the recognised legacy of Makwetu's 13 years in the office of the Auditor-General, first as deputy AG, and since 2013 at the helm of this constitutionally established institution to support South Africa's democracy.

Makwetu died on Wednesday, 11 November of lung cancer, which he had been diagnosed with in June 2018. His term would have come to an end at the end of November 2020. Deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

