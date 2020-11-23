South Africa: Pariament Send Condolences On Passing of United Democratic Movement Member, Mncedisi Filtane

press release

Parliament presiding officers saddened by the passing of United Democratic Movement member, Mncedisi Filtane

Parliament's Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing on of United Democratic Movement member, Mr Mncedisi Filtane.

Mr Filtane was a Member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature when he succumbed to Covid-19 related disease this morning. He served as the Member of the National Assembly from 2014 to 2019.

He served in various committees as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Sports and Recreation, Portfolio Committee on Public Works, Portfolio Committee on Land and Rural Development and the Powers and Privileges (Ad Hoc Committees).

"Mr Filtane served Parliament with passion, dedication and diligence. At the heart of his engagements as a legislator, the interest of poor and vulnerable South Africans was always a top priority. He was a true activist and people's servant. There is no doubt that his legendary emphatic and quality contributions to various Parliamentary sittings and committee meetings strengthened the oversight work of Parliament", said the Presiding Officers.

Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and his political home, the United Democratic Movement.