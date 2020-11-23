South Africa: Pariament Send Condolences On Passing of United Democratic Movement Member, Mncedisi Filtane

22 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Parliament presiding officers saddened by the passing of United Democratic Movement member, Mncedisi Filtane

Parliament's Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing on of United Democratic Movement member, Mr Mncedisi Filtane.

Mr Filtane was a Member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature when he succumbed to Covid-19 related disease this morning. He served as the Member of the National Assembly from 2014 to 2019.

He served in various committees as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Sports and Recreation, Portfolio Committee on Public Works, Portfolio Committee on Land and Rural Development and the Powers and Privileges (Ad Hoc Committees).

"Mr Filtane served Parliament with passion, dedication and diligence. At the heart of his engagements as a legislator, the interest of poor and vulnerable South Africans was always a top priority. He was a true activist and people's servant. There is no doubt that his legendary emphatic and quality contributions to various Parliamentary sittings and committee meetings strengthened the oversight work of Parliament", said the Presiding Officers.

Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and his political home, the United Democratic Movement.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.