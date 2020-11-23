South Africa: Marc Shoul - Man On a Mission to Capture the World

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karel Van Der Vyver

Marc Shoul has spent his years photographing the South African streets and beyond. His images give a raw look at the world around us.

It's difficult to conjure up more starkly opposite characters than those of Hugh Masekela and Eugène Terre'Blanche. And yet, during Marc Shoul's photography career, these are exactly the contradicting characters he explored.

In a loose collection of images he has taken over the span of his career, entitled Portraits, photographs of the two men are displayed side by side - Terre'Blanche seems to be pensively staring into the camera; Masekela is laughing, exuberant, the image filled with life. The photograph of the South African musician was taken in Shoul's own flat; he remembers that moment as "magical", adding, "I played a bit of guitar with him. It was just... Incredible. That night will remain one of the most memorable times."

But there are many more characters, famous and less famous, who posed in front of his lens, and Portraits is a collection of images he has gathered across cities, countries and cultures.

His portraits are often...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.