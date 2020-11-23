South Africa: Marc Shoul - Man On a Mission to Capture the World

analysis

Marc Shoul has spent his years photographing the South African streets and beyond. His images give a raw look at the world around us.

It's difficult to conjure up more starkly opposite characters than those of Hugh Masekela and Eugène Terre'Blanche. And yet, during Marc Shoul's photography career, these are exactly the contradicting characters he explored.

In a loose collection of images he has taken over the span of his career, entitled Portraits, photographs of the two men are displayed side by side - Terre'Blanche seems to be pensively staring into the camera; Masekela is laughing, exuberant, the image filled with life. The photograph of the South African musician was taken in Shoul's own flat; he remembers that moment as "magical", adding, "I played a bit of guitar with him. It was just... Incredible. That night will remain one of the most memorable times."

But there are many more characters, famous and less famous, who posed in front of his lens, and Portraits is a collection of images he has gathered across cities, countries and cultures.

His portraits are often...