South Africa Has Been Betrayed - We Need a New Generation of Leaders

opinion

The Zondo commission has revealed the full scale of cunning and deceit inflicted on us by the ANC government. The most damning revelation is the treacherous alliance between corrupt public servants and the commercial sector. Roll on the 2024 elections.

We are at a dead end, recycling the same worn-out mantras and the same tired and ineffective political leaders. The poverty of our leadership was brought home to me when my 18-year-old daughter, after watching the proceedings of the Zondo commission, proclaimed the current ANC leaders to be "wolves in sheep's clothing".

They have pretended to work for us all this time while working only for themselves, and dishonestly so, she said. Getting ready to vote for the first time in national elections in 2024, she asked me why, after all the stealing and corruption, people still returned the ANC to power. I wanted to give her a good answer but all I came up with were excuses... not enough for my daughter and her generation.

What happened to us?

I felt the painful sting of betrayal as I thought about a response. For the past 26 years, the majority of people in South Africa have entrusted the ruling ANC...