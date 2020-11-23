Sudan: Paramilitaries Arbitrarily Detain Young People in Port Sudan

23 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan / Dongola — A unit of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police (Abu Teira) has raided a house in the Dar El Naeem neighbourhood of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, on Saturday. They have arbitrarily detained several young people.

The National Network for Social Justice criticised the "outrageous behaviour of the militiamen" and said that "deterrent measures must be taken against the force".

The Sudanese NGO pointed out that "there are many innocent people in police prisons being held without legal justification".

The network demanded from the police a transparent and fair investigation. The perpetrators must be held accountable and punished. It also called on the Red Sea state police to better control their units and act according to the law.

Northern State

Resistance Committees of Alban El Jadeed in the capital Dongola, Northern State, have condemned an attack by a unit of the Rapid Support Forces militia last week.

The unit came from Khartoum to arrest a person, but did not notify the Northern State Security Committee.

They raided the house of the persons that seeked to arrest, and fired shots. One person was hit in the foot.

The Security Committee commented in a press statement on Sunday that the arrest did not take place according to the required procedures.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.