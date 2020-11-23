Sudan: Paramilitaries Arbitrarily Detain Young People in Port Sudan

Port Sudan / Dongola — A unit of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police (Abu Teira) has raided a house in the Dar El Naeem neighbourhood of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, on Saturday. They have arbitrarily detained several young people.

The National Network for Social Justice criticised the "outrageous behaviour of the militiamen" and said that "deterrent measures must be taken against the force".

The Sudanese NGO pointed out that "there are many innocent people in police prisons being held without legal justification".

The network demanded from the police a transparent and fair investigation. The perpetrators must be held accountable and punished. It also called on the Red Sea state police to better control their units and act according to the law.

Northern State

Resistance Committees of Alban El Jadeed in the capital Dongola, Northern State, have condemned an attack by a unit of the Rapid Support Forces militia last week.

The unit came from Khartoum to arrest a person, but did not notify the Northern State Security Committee.

They raided the house of the persons that seeked to arrest, and fired shots. One person was hit in the foot.

The Security Committee commented in a press statement on Sunday that the arrest did not take place according to the required procedures.

