Rwanda: RDF Investigating Singer Sergeant Major Robert Over Alleged Defilement

23 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Military Prosecution Department (MPD) has announced investigations against singer Sergeant Major Robert Kabera who allegedly defiled a "15-year-old" family member.

According to a statement released by RDF on Monday, November 23, the crime was allegedly committed last week on Saturday, November 21 in Ndera Sector, Gasabo district.

The development was announced on the same day concerns emerged that the suspect had already escaped.

"RDF assures the public that justice will take its course and strongly condemns any violation of Rwandan law, or RDF ethics and values by its personnel."

Adding that "Efforts to trace the fugitive are underway."

Upon conviction of defilement, a suspect is liable to an imprisonment of not less than twenty years but not more than twenty-five years.

