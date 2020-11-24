Kenya/Tanzania: Bright Start for Kenya Under-20 in Cecafa Championship

Arusha — The national football Under-20 team, Rising Stars launched its 2020 CECAFA tournament campaign with a bang after thrashing Ethiopia 3-0 in Arusha, Tanzania on Monday.

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom beneficiaries Benson Omala who now features for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Enock Wanyama were on target for Kenya as well as Ronald Reagan.

Lethal attacker Omala fired home the opener for Kenya five minutes to half-time after rising up to nod past the keeper, handing the Stanley Okumbi charges advantage heading to the breather.

Kenya returned a more rejuvenated side for the last half, only taking six minutes after the restart for them to double up the scores through Reagan after he maximized the advantage of a mishap by the Ethiopian keeper.

Wanyama sealed the win half way through the second half to guarantee the Rising Stars win, heading to the next match on Friday where they will battle it out with Sudan at 1pm with the winner of the group qualifying for the semifinals.

The finalists of the tourney earn an automatic slot to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.