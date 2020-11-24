Africa: FIFA Bans Africa Football Chief Ahmad Ahmad for 5 Years Over Corruption

The Madagascan official has been handed a five-year ban from all football-related activity for financial misconduct. His misappropriation of funds included a pilgrimage to Mecca.

African soccer confederation (CAF) and FIFA vice president Ahmad Ahmad was banned from all football-related activity for five years by the sport's governing body on Monday due to financial misconduct.

The ban was announced amid the Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected for a second four-year term as the head of his continent's confederation.

But that ambition now lies in tatters after the FIFA ethics committee found "Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President."

In addition to his ban, the 60-year-old, who became president of CAF in March 2017, was fined €185,000 ($220,000) for "the organization and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF's dealings with the sports equipment company and other activities."

Ahmad was detained for questioning by French authorities in Paris on the eve of the 2019 Women's World Cup regarding a CAF equipment deal with a firm that appeared to have little connection with soccer.

(AFP, AP)