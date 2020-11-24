Africa: Continent Urged to Remain Alert Over Coronavirus Into Holiday Season

23 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

Nearly 20 African countries have reported a 20 per cent increase in new cases in the past one month according to the World Health Organisation. The agency issued a warning of a possible surge in Covid-19 cases as families plan end-of-year festivities.

After reporting a downward trend then a plateau, Africa has been experiencing a rise in cases since early October and the WHO said the latest increase is driven by the North African region, where temperatures are falling unlike the first wave of cases, which was triggered by hotspots in Southern Africa.

Overwhelmed facilities

The WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti called for vigilance in the next few weeks to avert a further surge that could overwhelm health systems. In particular, he cited Kenya, Morocco and South Africa where infections have been increasing.

"As we near the time of year when people spend their holidays together, there is a bigger risk of Covid-19 transmission. WHO is worried a new cluster of cases could emerge in places that have so far been unaffected as people travel or gather for festivities," said Dr Moeti.

Speaking last week at a virtual press conference, Dr Moeti said 19 countries in Africa have reported an over 20 percent increase in new cases in the past 28 days compared with the previous four weeks.

However, 17 countries are also reporting a more than 20 per cent drop in the number of new cases over the past 28 days, compared with the previous four weeks.

Rwanda has closed 25 coronavirus treatment centres across the country following a successful reduction in positive cases. Only seven treatment cases now remain active, and the Ministry of Health is confident these are enough to handle critically ill patients across the country.

Of those still open, two are located in Kigali -- including one treatment centre within the crowded Mageragera Prison -- four in the eastern and southern province and one in the north.

"We closed all the treatment centres mainly because majority of the patients with minor non-symptomatic cases are treated at home," Sabin Nsanzimana, director-general of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre told The EastAfrican.

"Those with severe coronaries symptoms only make up 30 per cent of the total positive cases and they are treated at the national treatment centres," she added.

WHO is urging governments to conduct risk assessments at the sub-national level and identify areas of high risk and based on this analysis, local governments can adjust their public health measures accordingly.

It is also calling for community engagement to ensure all citizens in cities, districts and villages across Africa are committed to fighting the Covid-19.

Additional reporting by Ivan R. Mugisha

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.