Malawi: Kazembe Appointed MCP Deouty Secretary General - Electoral Case Against Jooma Resumes

In what can only be described as political promotion, the face of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the eastern region, Gerald Kazembe, has been recognized and promoted by being appointed deputy secretary general of the party.

Nyasa Times understands that members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party erupted in joy when party president who is also State President, Lazarus Chakwera, announced during a NEC meeting over the weekend that Kazembe, has been appointed in the party politiburo and deputy secretary general.

The director for the youth in the party who is also the Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, broke the news on social media of Kazembe's appointment whilst congratulating his political brother for the well-deserved promotion.

"Congratulations Honourable Gerald Kazembe for being appointed Second Deputy Secretary General for the Mighty Malawi Congress Party. You rock my brother and you work hard for the party," Chimwendo posted on Facebook.

Kazembe took the political landscape in the eastern region by storm when he vied for a Member of Parliament position in his home constituency of Mangochi Monkey-Bay Constituency. He faced off seasoned politician Ralph Jooma who narrowly won the parliamentary race in 2019.

Not satisfied with the defeat citing massive irregularities, Kazembe took the matter to court after the announcement of Jooma as winner of the election by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

However, his case, which was opened at Zomba High Court Registry suffered delay when High Court Judge, Redson Kapindu, who was expected to adjudicate over the matter was assigned to handle the Presidential petition case.

The judiciary then moved the matter to Blantyre Registry and it was assigned to Judge Maclean Kamwambi who retired whilst handling the case. Then it was assigned to Judge Jack N'riva who scheduled to commence trial only to be hit by Covid-19 and its attendant stalling of hearing court cases as one way of containing the virus pandemic.

As a sigh of relief to Kazembe, judge N'riva has set Thursday, November 26, as the date the matter will return for trial.

"Take notice that this matter has been set down for hearing on the 26th of November 2020 at 09:30 o'clock in the forenoon at High Court, Principal Registry, Blantyre" reads the notice of adjournment dated 17th November, 2020 and signed by the Malawi Court's Registrar.

If the results of this election petition goes in favour of Kazembe, political commentators believe he has high chances of winning that by-election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kazembe was Deputy Director of Social Welfare in MCP before President Chakwera promoted him to serve in the core and busy office of the party secretariat.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating