Malawi: Mutharika Meets DPP North Committee As He Fights 'Rebels'

23 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president Peter Mutharika on Monday met the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional committee for the north as the party fights a "rebel group" led by Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika has already met DPP regional committees for the south, eastern region and centre.

In his speech at his presidential retirement residence in Mangochi which is christened nyekhwe Palace, Mutharika told the regional committee members not to recognize the embattled vice president for the south, Nankhumwa and his "rebel" team involving party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and treasurer general Jappie Mhango.

He then introduced the "new secretary general "Samuel Tembenu to them.

Nankhumwa and his team are fighting their expulsion from the party in the court.

Conspicuously missing among the regional committee members is the regional governor, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is serving a jail term for abuse of public money, the Constituency Development Fund.

The regional committee was led by the vice president of the DPP for the north, Goodall Gondwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.