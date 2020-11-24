Malawi: Bushiri Says Not Surprised With Fresh Arrest Warrant Over Rape Claims - 'South Africa Media Trial'

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he is neither shocked nor surprised with media reported warrants of arrest because they are just part of the larger crusade to try and persecute his name in the media by a team of same white police officers notably from the Hawks.

South Africa media is reporting that three warrant of arrest have been issued against Prophet.

In a statement, Bushiri wondered why the arrest were issued in the media when it is trite law that when a warrant of arrest is issued, law enforcement agencies proceed to effect arrest; not leaking information to the media as my case has always been with these white police officers.

"These are white police officers that I opened extortion and corruption cases against in 2018 after they tried, unsuccessfully, to extort about R10 million from me. At the time, they were not diffident and on record saying that "failure to pay the R10million would result in making my life a living hell," he said.

He added despite having confirmed that such cases were opened, South African Authorities haven't taken any relevant steps to bring to book these white police officers.

"Instead, these officers are let loose, riding on the back state resources, and embarked on a crusade to cover up their crimes by launching and issuing numerous warrants of arrests against me.

"For the record I reiterate and confirm that the very same white police officers are same police officers who arrested me in Feb 2019. As though is not enough, they are again same white police officers who arrested me in October 2020, and, again, without any official confirmation I bet it's the same police officers behind these warrants of arrest.

"I have been advised--which advice I accept--that rape cases are not handled by hawks but South African Police (SAPS) designated unit known as Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS).

"I have since launched complaints on how Hawks or same white police officers were recruiting girls to fabricate charges of rape and to date no reprieve for me. Some of these were confirmed through various videos of those who came back to confess such wrongful conduct," he said.

He added that during his public address on Saturday, 21 Nov 2020, he pertinently and persistently stated that as long as these officers are not recused, there is no way he can receive fair trial in South Africa, simply because those white officers are surely and evidently so driven by vengeance, not justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That is why these fresh warrants of arrest are neither a shock nor a surprise to me but mere confirmation of every detail I shared with regard to spates of injustice i left in South Africa.

"But above all, as a revered man of God, a husband and father who understands that rape "is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I stand and believe in.

"As Keen as I am to clear my name in SA, I unequivocally refuse to feed the media spectacle created by white police officers bent to cover up their crimes. My conscious is very clear and so it shall remain."

