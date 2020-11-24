Botswana: Water Supply Project Delays

23 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Portia Ikgopoleng

Mochudi — The ongoing North East District/Tutume Sub District water supply project is reported to be behind schedule due to delays in acquisition of sand mining rights.

Speaking during the North East District disaster management meeting recently, Water Utilities Corporation senior technician Mr Mothusi Ngidi stated that the project progress was at 19 per cent against the expected 36 per cent.

He said the contractor could not find anyone with a mining license within the district and was forced to source externally.

The infrastructure improvement project entails replacing old and dilapidated pipes that frequently burst resulting in high water wastage.

Mr Ngidi said while awaiting completion of the project next August, WUC had electrified five boreholes to augment water supply to Tati East villages.

The boreholes were in Butale, Siviya, Vukwi and two in Moroka, he said adding that water bowsing was also continuing.

He said the corporation was working on a plan to purify contaminated water from one of the Moroka boreholes.

Contamination was a result of boreholes being within the village vicinity leading to impurities leaking into the water system, he said.

Mr Ngidi said equipping Vukwi borehole would ensure supply to Masunga so that a higher volume of water from Ntimbale Dam could be redirected to the eastern villages.

More boreholes were being identified for possible equipping and electrification as back up, he said.

On the main water supply sources for North East District, Ntimbale and Shashe dams, Mr Ngidi said they were at 95.2 and 89.8 per cent respectively.

Ntimbale Dam was able to provide sufficient supply for 15 months and Shashe Dam for 19 months in the event there was no further inflow, he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.