Botswana: Water Supply Project Delays

Mochudi — The ongoing North East District/Tutume Sub District water supply project is reported to be behind schedule due to delays in acquisition of sand mining rights.

Speaking during the North East District disaster management meeting recently, Water Utilities Corporation senior technician Mr Mothusi Ngidi stated that the project progress was at 19 per cent against the expected 36 per cent.

He said the contractor could not find anyone with a mining license within the district and was forced to source externally.

The infrastructure improvement project entails replacing old and dilapidated pipes that frequently burst resulting in high water wastage.

Mr Ngidi said while awaiting completion of the project next August, WUC had electrified five boreholes to augment water supply to Tati East villages.

The boreholes were in Butale, Siviya, Vukwi and two in Moroka, he said adding that water bowsing was also continuing.

He said the corporation was working on a plan to purify contaminated water from one of the Moroka boreholes.

Contamination was a result of boreholes being within the village vicinity leading to impurities leaking into the water system, he said.

Mr Ngidi said equipping Vukwi borehole would ensure supply to Masunga so that a higher volume of water from Ntimbale Dam could be redirected to the eastern villages.

More boreholes were being identified for possible equipping and electrification as back up, he said.

On the main water supply sources for North East District, Ntimbale and Shashe dams, Mr Ngidi said they were at 95.2 and 89.8 per cent respectively.

Ntimbale Dam was able to provide sufficient supply for 15 months and Shashe Dam for 19 months in the event there was no further inflow, he said.

Source : BOPA