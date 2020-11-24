Tanzania: Govt Bonds Appetite Seems to Fade Off

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza

The debt investors' appetite for government securities seems to waning off after the ten-year bond was undersubscribed by 43.25 per cent during last week auction.

The last week under subscription was a change of scenery after years of raising significant appetite of government securities which was pushed by yields and prices.

The results, also, was against debt market analysts who projected that the instrument to continue being oversubscribed based on increase appetite and yields.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) wanted to raise 110.03bn/- from 10 years bond while the public's tender 62.44bn/- equals an under subscription rate of 43.25 per cent.

Orbit Securities on its Weekly Market Synopsis said the weighted average price for successful bids went up by 31.77 basis points (bps) to Tsh 100.0158, slightly over premium.

"In a change of scenery," Orbit said, "the Treasury bond ... was undersubscribed, different from recent occurrences of significant appetite of Treasury bonds by the public".

As a result, the weighted average yield to maturity went down by 2.3bps to 11.4686 per cent.

At the end of the day, BoT accepted a total of 20 bids worth 62.42bn/-, leaving 12m/- on the table.

Zan Securities said in its Weekly Market Wrap-up said the results of last week auction for 10-year Treasury bond signal "a change in investors' appetite".

"We expect the trend to continue [this] week," Zan said.

Tanzania Securities said in its Weekly Market Blast that the bond with a coupon rate of 11.44 per cent.

The way average yield declined to 11.46 per cent from 11.49 per cent in the last auction held in August this year.

However, the debt analysts predicted write that the yields will fall due to increase appetite that pushed up price.

The analysts paged their projection on the fact that banks need the instrument for liquidity purposes.

Last week before the auction Zan said: "We expect the 10 - Year Treasury Bond to post a positive performance contrary to what we saw during this week's Treasury bill auction as institutional investors especially commercial banks need this bond for liquidity purposes."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.