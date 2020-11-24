Tanzania: Teachers, Parents, Students Warned of Cheating At Exams

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

AS the Form IV National exams kicked off, Zanzibar Minister for Education and Vocational Training Simai Mohamed Said has warned teachers, parents and students against cheating at examinations.

He issued the warning after being sworn-in after his appointment by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi last week. Mr Simai addressed the ministry's staff, asking them to ensure there was no cheating at exams.

The new minister, who served as deputy minister in the same ministry, explained that Zanzibar had 23,621 students who had registered to sit for the exams this year.

He said 232 areas had been set aside for exam centres, asking students to study hard and avoid shortcuts.

Mr Idrissa Muslim Hija, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said preparations for exams in the isles were over.

"Students need support and encouragement from friends, teachers and parents at this time of exams and not mislead them."

