Tanzania: PM to Grace World Aids Day in K'manjaro Dec 1

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to grace World Aids Day to be marked at national level in Kilimanjaro Region on December 1.

According to Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy Coordination and Investment) Doroth Mwaluko, World Aids Day is marked each year on December 1.

On the day, people across the world unite to show support for people living with HIV/Aids and remember those who have died from HIV/Aids.

Each World Aids Day focuses on a specific theme and this year's theme is "Global solidarity, shared responsibility". This year's theme reflects growing challenges that World Aids Day alerts people globally.

Founded in 1988, World Aids Day was the first ever international day for global health. Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil society organisation cooperate to campaign for specific themes related to HIV/Aids.

It is dedicated to raise awareness of the HIV/Aids pandemic caused by the spread of new infections and mourning those who have died of the disease.

According to the PS, World Aids Day's climax on December 1 will be held in Kilimanjaro Region.

"Before the climax, we expect to have a series of activities as on November 25 we expect to launch weekly activities for the day and we will begin with a charity walk to raise funds for the Aids Trust Fund (ATF)," said Ms Mwaluko.

A press conference was also attended by Tanzania Commission for Aids (Tacaids) Executive Director, Dr Leonard Maboko.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Mwaluko explained that beginning this Wednesday, there would be an exhibition for the youth who would be offering several services at Pasua's Mandela Grounds.

There will be also a scientific workshop to assess the status of the disease in the country as well as a youth debate to be held at the Dodoma Regional Commissioner's conference room.

According to Ms Mwaluko, the debate will be attended by students from different higher learning institutions in Kilimanjaro Region.

According to the PS the rate of new HIV/Aids infections is still high as about 72,000 people are infected each year, which is equivalent to 6,000 people per month or 200 people per day and eight people every one hour.

"Statistics show that the youth aged between 15 and 24 contribute to new infections by 40per cent, thus categorising this group in the danger of getting new HIV/Aids infections in the country," added Ms Mwaluko.