Tanzania: Govt Urged to Make Policies That Support Rural Woman Farmers

SMALLHOLDER women farmers have challenged the government to strengthen agricultural policies, regulations and systems that support rural women farmers in Tanzania.

Despite playing a vital role in building the economy, it has been found that rural women farmers in Tanzania are still lacking access to land ownership, capital loans and markets for their produce.

Unprofessional use of pesticides, aflatoxins and poor access to crop insurances are among key challenges facing most rural women farmers in Tanzania, according to them.

The farmers aired their concerns yesterday during a special meeting which attracted more than 90 smallholder women farmers from different regions under the Rural Women Farmers Forum (RWFF) to share experiences and find ways to address their challenges.

The gathering, under the financial patronage from Action Aid Tanzania, attracted also representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and some civil society organisations.

It was tailored to provide the farmers with a key platform to air their views for the improved welfare of rural women farmers to be considered by the Ministry of Agriculture during the ongoing development of the Agriculture Sector Development Programme for 2021/22-2025/26.

In her remarks to open the gathering, RWFF President Amina Senge expressed a need for the government to create an enabling environment for women farmers to improve their performance.

"Most smallholder women farmers in the country still face challenges especially when applying for capital loans from financial institutions to fund their projects," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also underscored a need for the Ministry of Agriculture to work closely with the forum to understand numerous setbacks facing women farmers from grassroots.

Ms Eva Mageni, President of African Rural Women Farmers Forum (ARWFF), challenged rural women farmers in Tanzania to effectively utilise the forum to air their voices in lobbying for better policies, regulations and systems from the government.

Ms Magreth Thomas, a smallholder farmer from Morogoro Region, hailed Action Aid for standing tall in supporting smallholder women farmers in rural areas through financing the forum.

She said RWFF had seriously so far played a major role in enabling women in rural areas to know their statutory rights.

Ms Elizabeth Msuya, Coordinator of Chamwino Nongovernmental Organisation Network expressed a need for putting in place good policies to support disabled women farmers in rural farmers from across the country.

"In rural areas, most of disabled women farmers who cultivate food and cash crops are grappling with numerous challenges, which calls for intervention from both the public and private sectors," she noted.

For his part, Action Aid Livelihood Manager, Mr Elias Mtinda, said Action Aid was very determined to continue assisting women farmers in rural areas to meet their targets.

Operating in 28 districts from across the country, RWFF was established in 2017 to empower smallholder women farmers in rural areas to understand their rights and take part in decision-making processes, including budget planning.

The forum is currently with at least 28,343 members in 820 villages.