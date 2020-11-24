Tanzania: NCC Invites Stakeholders to Use Its Well-Equipped Library

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE National Construction Council (NCC) has invited various stakeholders including contractors, surveyors, valuers and scholars to use its well-resourced library to gain more knowledge on the construction industry.

The council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Matiko Mturi, said over the weekend that the library is equipped with modern books, which are hard to get in other facilities within and outside the country.

The facility has 424 books and other relevant publications with information related to the construction industry since the 1980s-calling on locals to fully utilise such opportunities.

"It is very important for the public to note that NCC owns a modern and well-equipped library. We also allow various construction stakeholders to use the library without any restriction," he said, adding that there is no any charge for the service.

He added that though the facility has been there for some time now, the number of people showing up to use it is very minimal, a situation which shows that reading culture among Tanzanians was still a big challenge.

Dr Mturi added that the council will continue serving Tanzanians by sticking to its key mission of promoting and providing strategic leadership for growth, development and expansion of the construction industry with emphasis on the development of the local capacity for socio-economic development in the changing global environment.

NCC is a government institution established in 2008 and its establishment was prompted by the need to have an institution for promoting the development of the construction industry in Tanzania.

