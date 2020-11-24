Tanzania: Deputy Speaker to Grace Miss Tanzania Finale

DEPUTY Speaker of the National Assembly, Tulia Ackson is scheduled to grace the Miss Tanzania 2020 beauty pageant finale to be staged in Dar es Salaam early next month. The pageant is organised by The Look Company whose theme is 'beauty is an honour'.

The grand finale will be held on December 5th this year at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The Look's Director Basilla Mwanukuzi said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that preparation for the high rated beauty pageant is on a top gear.

Mwanukuzi confirmed that the Deputy Speaker Ackson has agreed to be the event's chief guest.

The Look has been organising Miss Tanzania event the third consecutive year since in 2018. Mwanukuzi said: "Ackson is a sports lady and an arts lover, who has been a front runner in giving both of the top priorities with aim to help the community."

She stressed that among others the winner at the contest will earn slot at the World Beauty contest 'beauty with a purpose' that has been providing various opportunities for girls and other stakeholders in the beauty industry.

According to the organisers there are 20 girls from various regions of Tanzania who will parade for the crown.

"The Miss Tanzania contest has gained trust many followers as the event parades many girls from all corners of Tanzania.

She named contestants as Prisca Lyimo, Grace Machibula, Martha Golodi (Ubungo), Tamia Hakam, Juliana Rugumisa, Rehema Cuthbert, Angela Pendaeli (Arusha), Yvonne Paul, Margaret Mwambi (Kigamboni) and Hoyce Bakanoba from Tabora.

Others are Ruth Benitho, Gloria Fela of Ilala (Ilala Rose Manfere (Temeke), Sarafina Mageye, Razia Abraham, Verynice Deokari (Kinondon), Zenitha Chundu, Deolyn Mollel (Morogoro), Necerian Kivuyo (Dodoma) and Advera Mwemba from Mwanza.