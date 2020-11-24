Tanzania: Village Leaders, Elders Join Forces to Protect Environment

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ambrose Wantaigwa, Tarime

VILLAGE leaders in collaboration with elders have launched a campaign to plant trees and protect water sources to conserve the environment in Tarime District.

At a joint meeting in Sirari, the leaders resolved to initiate by-laws that would impose severe penalties on villagers who cut down trees and polluted the environment.

Traditional council chairman Sinda Nyangore said recently some villagers had been farming near water sources and planted permanent trees to the extent of jeopardising access to water.

"We have warned village government officials in all areas bordering water sources on the loss of natural vegetation due to a rapid increase in human activities," Mr Nyangore warned.

He said following the situation, the elders in collaboration with officials had been encouraging the cultivation of environmentally-friendly crops and encouraging villagers to stop cutting trees.

He noted that some areas elsewhere were facing a challenge of lack of rain as well as frequent climate change because some villagers defied natural conservation measures.

Ng'ereng'ere Village chairman Chacha Ghati said they had decided to plant about 1,000 seedlings this year as a strategy to save natural vegetation.

"We have also banned the cultivation of crops within 60 metres from water sources and we will meet soon to enact by-laws to control environmental degradation," said Mr Chacha.

