Ghana: Akufo-Addo Will Always Beat Mahama in Any Contest of Governance - Bawumia

23 November 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is optimistic that former President John Dramani Mahama will always be beaten in terms of records and performance.

He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first term in office has outperformed John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration that was in charge of the affairs of the country for eight years.

At the commissioning of the first ever Nursing Training College at Nkanchina in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, he challenged the NDC and Mahama to point out projects they have embarked on in the area that are superior to that of the NPP.

"The commissioning of this Nursing Training College is a testament of the hard work of Akufo-Addo. Your MP is doing well. Many projects are being undertaken under this administration. Ask the NDC to list the projects when they were in power. Akufo-Addo has proven his supremacy over Mahama because of the jobs he has done. He will always lose in any contest with Akufo-Addo.", he revealed.

According to the Vice President, the NPP government is committed to providing tertiary institutions in the country to enable beneficiaries of the free Senior High School to further their education in their chosen careers.

To this end, he appealed to residents of Kpandai to maintain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 polls as that remains the only alternative to better develop the country citing the achievements chalked following the various pro-poor policies and interventions.

"Akufo-Addo has a vision for this country and I would urge you to vote for him to do more for you. The records speak for themselves and I am sure you have all seen what has happened within four years the NPP has been in power", he stressed.

