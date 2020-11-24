Kenya/Ethiopia: Kenya Under-20s Open Regional Campaign Against Ethiopia

Kenya's Under-20 national football team coach Stanley Okumbi is confident his charges will begin their quest to bag this year's Cecafa Under-20 Championships title with a win against Ethiopia Monday.

The "Rising Stars" host their neighbours at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium from in Arusha 1pm.

"We're here to better our runner's up finish in the 2019 edition. Kenya has never qualified for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations and I feel this could be our best opportunity to achieve the feat," said Okumbi, who is also former senior side Harambee Stars' coach.

The team boast talented players among them Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks) and AFC Leopards midfielder Collince Shichenje.

Kenya have been pooled in Group 'C' of the regional tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

The Kenyan lads arrived in Tanzania on Saturday and held a recovery training session at the International School of Moshi, close to their Charity Hotel base.

The "Rising Stars" lost by a solitary goal to Tanzania in the final of 2019 edition.

The winner of the competition will qualify for 2021 Under-20 African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Rising Stars squad

Goalkeepers: Maxwell Mulili, Brian Opondo; Defenders: Boniface Mwangemi, Collins Sichenje, Kelvin Mose, Alphonse Omija, Frank Odhiambo, Lewis Bandi, Fredrick Alushula; Midfielders: Steiner Musasia, Nicholas Omondi, Enoch Wanyama, Ronald Reagan, Alphonse Washe, Mathew Mwendwa, Simon Omondi, Lesly Otieno, Hillary Odhiambo, Ian Simiyu, Ronald Shichenje; Forwards: Benson Omala, Kevinton Machika, Henry Meja, Sellasie Otieno.