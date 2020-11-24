Kenya: Best Wishes to the 'Morans'

23 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The Kenya national basketball team is in Kigali for this week's 2021 Afro-Basket Championship qualifiers ready to showcase its prowess in the game.

The "Morans" face five-time African champions Senegal on Wednesday before taking on record 11-time champions Angola the following day, wrapping up their group outings against Mozambique on Friday. The qualifiers are divided into five groups with the three top teams from each group qualifying for next year's continental finals. We can only wish the team well, as they have a mountain to climb.

Under coach Cliff Owuor, the team has had near flawless preparations despite Covid-19 challenges. The "Morans" are capable of ending the country's long wait by qualifying for the 2021 Afro-Basket Championships planned for August 24 to September 5, also in Kigali.

The "Morans" cleared the first hurdle when they beat South Sudan, Burundi, Somalia, Tanzania and Eritrea in January in Nairobi to sail through to the qualifiers.

Sh5 million

Equally laudable is the formation of the National Team Management Board to run its commercial and technical preparations. This will enable the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) to focus on the development of the game and the running of the league.

The government has also made available Sh5 million for allowances, accommodation and air travel with assets and leasing firm Rentco giving Sh3 million sponsorship and catering for playing kit worth Sh500,000. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has also given the team equipment worth Sh500,000.

This solid support should go a long way in inspiring good results in Kigali for a return to the continental stage after a 27-year absence. However, in future, both the KBF and the government should provide proper training facilities alongside handsome rewards for achievement.

The last-minute rush to meet the needs of teams preparing for international competitions will not do. For now, let's join the basketball family in wishing the "Morans" success in Kigali.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.