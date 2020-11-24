Liberia: National Civil Society Council Decry Economy Challenges in Liberia - Dedicates New Headquarters in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Loretta Kai, has raised concern over economic challenges being faced by Liberians and has stressed the need for immediate action to be taken by government in addressing them.

Speaking last Wednesday at program marking the dedication of the organization's new office in Sinkor, Madam Kai said the scarcity of Liberian Dollar Banknotes and mysterious deaths in the country are also posing additional burden and at the same time creating fear among Liberians.

These scaring scenarios, according to Madam Kai, are unhealthy for a country which is still striving to maintain peace.

Owing to these challenging situations, she emphasized the need for civil society organizations to double up their advocacy for social justice in Liberia.

Madam Kai wants the government to ensure that proper investigation is conducted into these mysterious acts and if perpetrators are found, punitive actions be taken.

At the same time, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia has reassured its willingness to network with government and other partners for a better Liberia.

She said the dedication of the new headquarters is an indication of the institution's preparedness to further reinforce its advocacy for a better Liberia.

The dedication of the newly constructed and furnished office, brought together civil society actors from across Liberia as well as local and international partners.

During the event, ECOWAS Ambassador accredited to Liberia Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo recognized the role played by civil society through advocacy, which he believed is now helping to sustain the peace in Liberia.

According to Mr. Ajisomo, without civil society presence, it would be difficult to get credible and authentic report on the governance structure.

He, however, urged civil society actors to perform their roles in a way that will enable Liberia to continue sustaining peace.

"You should be able to report in a way that will create an impact on state actors and society," Ajisomo said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ajisomo said there are still more that civil society actors need to do in holding government accountable, therefore, pledging ECOWAS commitment to work with the National Civil Society Council of Liberia.