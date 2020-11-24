Namibia: No Special Voting for Party Agents

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's Erongo regional coordinator, Amos Nguaiko, says there is no provision in the Electoral Act allowing political party polling agents to also cast their ballots during the special vote day.

This is after party agents at Usakos and Karibib attempted to cast their votes today because they will apparently go out of the local authority area to observe the voting process with ECN mobile teams on Wednesday.

United Democratic Front Usakos constituency candidate Ernestus Axakhoeb claims parties will lose votes in the local authority elections as a result.

"If they go out without voting their candidates will lose votes," he says.

According to the Electoral Act, special voting is only for polling officials and police officers who will be working outside their registered constituencies on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

