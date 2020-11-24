Ghana: NPP, NDC Confirm Receipt of New Voters Register

The two main political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have confirmed receipt of the new voters register from the Electoral Commission (EC) for the forthcoming polls.

They have affirmed receiving the register, which the EC released about two weeks ago.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview, yesterday, the Greater Accra Regional Chairpersons of both parties said they had been analysing the register.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom, the party had done verification of the register and that, he and his colleague executives were participating in the distribution of the electoral materials.

Mr Agorhom said he was confident that with the message being delivered to the electorate and the developmental projects executed by the NPP, it would secure victory come December 7.

"Considering what government has done so far and the reception our campaign message has received gives us confidence that we're faring well on the grounds."

Acknowledging the role of the media in organising a peaceful, free, fair, and transparent elections, Mr Agorhom said the journalists had to be circumspect in their reportage at all times.

"They must ensure due diligence so that whatever they publish is credible," he added.

Similarly, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, confirmed that the party had received the voters register for the polls.

He, however, raised concerns that the EC sometimes contacted political parties late before taking certain decisions.

Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chair said a soft copy of the register was made available to the parties on November 6, 2020 on the hard drives they submitted to the Commission.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament last weekend where she had been invited to brief the House on the updates of the electoral process in December, Mrs Mensa that the register embodied unique individuals only, adding that to date the register had a total of seventeen million and twenty-nine thousand, nine hundred and seventy-one (17,029,971) voters.

"We are confident in the credibility and integrity of the 2020 Voters Register and are pleased with the collaboration and cooperation of the citizenry at all levels particularly at the district level, as well as the magistrates, to ensure that only eligible Ghanaians participated in the process", she noted.

The printing of ballots, the EC boss said was currently underway in seven printing houses in Accra, namely, Buck Press Limited, Assembly Press (Ghana Publishing Company) Fonstat Limited, Innolink, Yasarko Limited, Checkpoint Limited and Acts Commercial Limited.

According to her a majority are printing houses which the Commission has used since the year 1992, stressing that that agents of the political parties and the security agencies were monitoring the processes in all the printing houses.