Ghana: Kidnapping, Killing of 4 T'adi Girls - Court to Rule On Accused Jan 23

Sekondi — The Sekondi High Court One, trying the case involving the kidnapping and killing of four Takoradi girls, has set January 28, 2021, to rule whether to acquit and discharge John Oji, accused, or ask his counsel to open defence.

This followed the submission of no case by Oji's counsel, Mark Bosiah, last Thursday, after cross-examination of Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, by George Esiful-Ansah, counsel for Samuel Udoetuk Wills, first accused.

Mr Bosiah argued that Oji, (second accused), should be acquitted and discharged, since there was no evidence to incriminate him in the case.

However, Justice Adjei-Frimpong, an appeal court judge with an additional high court responsibility, asked Mr Bosiah to rather file a written submission of no case on December 8, and the prosecution to submit its response on December 22.

Justice Adjei- Frempong said the court would examine documents from both parties, and the ruling on the submission of no case would be done in the absence of the jury.

Meanwhile, the prosecution had completed its submissions to the court with the 23rd witness, Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare.

Chief Insp Asare told the court that during investigations, Wills spoke in Nigerian accent, English, Fante and pidgin whiles Oji spoke Nigerian language, English and Fante, but not fluent.

On July 29, the Sekondi High Court One, presided by Justice Adjei-Frempong, empaneled a seven -member jury for the trial of two Nigerians charged with the kidnapping and murder of four girls in Takoradi in the Western Region, in December 2018.

The two accused, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, trader, and John Oji, salesman, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecution, led by the Chief State Attorney, Patience Klinogo, recalled that between July and December, 2018, accused were involved in the kidnapping of four girls in Takoradi.

She mentioned that the accused kidnapped Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, at Kansaworodo whiles Ruth Love Quayson, 18, Priscilla Mantebea, 15 and Ruth Abeka, were also captured at different locations in the Sekondi-Metropolis.