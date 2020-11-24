Ghana: 6 NDC Supporters Perish, 50 Injured ... in Accident On Frante-Ejura Road

23 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E Hope

Ejura — Six supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have died and 50 others injured in an accident, which occurred on the Frante-Ejura road in the Ashanti Region, on Saturday.

The accident occurred when a cargo truck on which they were travelling to a rally at Ejura, somersaulted.

According to Mr Mathew Njourkone, the Ashanti Regional Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who confirmed the news to journalists, the driver of the truck, lost control of the steering wheel in an attempt to swerve a pothole.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital while the bodies of the six NDC supporters are at the hospital's morgue.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flag bearer, who was to address the rally, has since visited the victims at the hospital, in the company of Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman, and other campaign officials.

Meanwhile, Former President Mahama has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, and said the party would take care of the medical bills of all the injured.

The accident comes a few days after the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, tasked political parties to include road safety measures in their campaign activities due to the increase in accidents in election years.

