Zimbabwe: Dynamos Unveil Us$300 000 Kit Deal

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS patron, Webster Shamu, has hailed the Glamour Boys leadership for their efforts to take the leading role in professionalising sport in the country.

The Glamour Boys unveiled a new kit sponsorship deal worth US$300 000.

The country's biggest, and most successful club, announced yesterday they had signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal with a UK-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer, On The Ball Looks.

This is on top of the five-year deal they entered with anchor sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco in February 2019.

Shamu, who was part of the kit sponsorship unveiling ceremony, said he was excited the Glamour Boys were transforming into a more professional outfit under the leadership of Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

The new partnership will see the England-based sportswear manufacturer supplying DeMbare with playing kits, training kits, travelling gear, club replicas and merchandise.

"What has happened today is a reflection of the realities of what Dynamos Football Club is all about," said Shamu.

"I think that today we have witnessed an event which is reflective of the fact that Dynamos have moved on to another level in terms of organisation and administration.

"It's a reflection that Dynamos is not going backwards, we are moving forward.

"Apparently, we were affected by Covid-19 but we are determined to succeed and we have seen the efforts being put in place by the Dynamos football leadership headed by Bernard Lusengo-Marriot.

"What has happened here again shows we are looking into the future.

"We are moving with the times and more exciting marketing strategies should be borne out of this relationship so that we can be able to bridge the marketing and technology trends.

"Let Dynamos be ready for it. We want to be the pioneers, we want to blaze the trail.

"We want to show, not only in Zimbabwe, but in Southern Africa and Africa, that Dynamos is, indeed, a force to reckon with."

The first consignment of the team's playing, and training equipment, is expected tomorrow while the replicas are set to arrive in the country in the next three weeks.

Shamu urged the club's supporters to buy the original regalia.

"We are looking forward to the kits and replicas. I was very impressed by the stance, taken by the club, in terms of replicas because the influx of counterfeit material on the market is worrisome.

"A replica is an exact copy of the original product.

"That message should be sent, loud and clear to the generality of our people, especially those who don the Dynamos regalia," said Shamu.

Dynamos chairman, Mupfurutsa, warned unscrupulous dealers who sell counterfeit regalia, they risk being prosecuted.

"We have already started to deal with that. We are bringing up the issue of copyrights and patents," he said.

"The quality of the product that we are going to put on the market will be difficult to reproduce because these are customised items.

"They are not off-the-shelf kind of things and the replicas are going to be similar to the playing kits.

"They are going to be manufactured, specifically, for Dynamos. I am sure anyone, who is proud of the club, will not be interested in buying those counterfeits."

Dynamos said they will announce the list of authorised distributors of their products in due course.

On The Ball Looks chief executive, Peter Chiveso, guaranteed the Glamour Boys that they will deliver quality products. He said they will come up with a range of products to meet the cross-section of DeMbare fans.

"We are proud to be part of the Dynamos family and we are also very pleased with the positive direction the club is taking," said Chiveso.

"OTB Looks was founded in London, England, in 1976. We have more than 40 years' experience in manufacturing and designing sophisticated, vibrant, colourful and stylish kits.

"At OTB Looks, a kit is not just made. It is a carrier of the image of a team, it is a communication tool that crosses culture and language.

"A well-designed kit gives the team confidence to perform. It unifies and enhances a sense of belonging and brings pride to the team and its supporters.

"Every garment that we manufacture is a work of art. When we design our kits we do it with the customer in mind.

"We research their culture and their history. Our job is to enhance the image and the heritage of each team and club associated with us.

"We want every team to look unique, so we take our time in the design and concept development for each club," said Chiveso.