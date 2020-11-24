Namibia: Make or Break for Indongo

JULIUS 'Blue Machine' Indongo is keen to revive his career with victory over Daniyar Yeleussinov in Hollywood, United States of America on Friday.

The former unified world champion has seen his stock plummet following crushing back to back high-profile defeats to Americans Terence "Bud" Crawford and Reigis Prograis in 2018 and 2019.

Indongo's road to redemption saw him score a technical knockout victory over another America Carltavius Johnson in August last year.

Another positive performance for the vacant IBF Intercontinental welterweight title on Friday will greatly enhance the 37-year-old's fortunes.

"This a do-or-die fight for Indongo to get back in the mix. He faces a young prospect, with a good amateur resume, a former Olympian just like himself when he was coming up," said African Connection Boxing Academy trainer and matchmaker Immanuel Moses.

"The training camp was great and Indongo is in great shape and ready put up a great performance and bring the belt home."

His unbeaten Kazakh opponent (9-0) also has a point to prove. The 2016 Olympic gold medallist faces his sternest test as a professional yet. Yeleussinov (29) has not always looked particularly impressive having faced relatively weak opposition given his age and amateur pedigree.

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Yeleussinov is ready to take a significant step up by taking on Indongo.

"This is the test that Daniyar needs to show he's ready to press for world honours," said Hearn in an interview with RingTV.

"Julius is a former unified world title holder. He's been in with some great fighters and still has ambitions at the very top level.

"We believe that Daniyar is going to be a player in the division for years to come but he must prove that by closing 2020 in style against Julius and setting up a big year in 2021," Hearn said.

Indongo has been in with the best. Before coming unstuck against Crawford and Prograis, he dismissed former champions Eduard Troyanovsky and Ricky Burns with ease.

"I understand the importance of this fight for my career. I need to win... period. When I do, I will be considered a contender in both the 140-pound and 147-pound divisions. This fight will open the doors I need to become a world champion again," Indongo said.

The 10-round bout, promoted by Matchroom USA and DIBELA Entertainment, will precede the main bout between former middleweight title holder and super middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado.

"The fight will be live streamed on DAZN and we ask all Namibians to root for the former champion Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo," said Moses.

"It's been a rough year for us especially the AC Boxing Promotions. We've been doing this without sponsorship, but that will not stand in our way.

"Hopefully next year sponsorship will come so we can create more opportunities for the young Namibian boxers," Moses said.