Somalia: Farmaajo Awards Officials Who Helped Domesticate Airspace Control

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has presented medals and certificates of honour to officials and staff helped restore airspace management to the country.

The President said the domestication of air navigation control was one way of ensuring the country's independence, governance and dignity.

Somalia's airspace was controlled by the regional offices of the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) in Nairobi until 2018.

ICAO had taken over after Somalia fell among warlords in early 90s, leaving a vacuum in its airspace controls.

The President pointed out that the history of the country will be a golden wing for every citizen who has played a role in restoring the airspace of our country, and future generations will point to the patriotic work they have done for their country and people.

"Restoring our country's airspace has been a difficult task, as there have been many concerns about the quality of our personnel and equipment, but this view has been denied by Somali aviation officials and experts who have shown competence and loyalty to that national responsibility."

The President presented the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, with a Medal of Honour and commended the Civil Aviation Authority for leading the country in a short period of time in terms of air traffic management.

Also, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo presented Certificates of Merit to all Veterans who participated in the National Plan for the Restoration of Somali Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

For their part, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Moalim Hassan, reported on the country's progress in civil aviation and airport security, noting that international airlines dare to use Somali airspace.