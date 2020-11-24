Gambia: The Judiciary Should Safeguard Its Independence

20 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Constitution has made it abundantly clear that the judiciary should be Independent .

Section 144 of the Constitution states:

"(1) The Chief Justice shall submit the annual estimates of expenditure for the Judicature to the President for presentation to the National Assembly in accordance with this Constitution. The President shall cause the estimates to be placed before the National Assembly without amendment, but may attach to them his or her own comments and observations.

(2) The Judicature shall be self-accounting, and the moneys charged on the Consolidated Fund or appropriated by an Act of the National Assembly for the Judicature, shall be paid by the Accountant General to the accounting officer for the Judicature as required by the Chief Justice."

There is need for the office of the Chief Justice to look into the salaries and allowances of the staff and dialogue with the Ministry of Finance on how to pay on the basis of the quantity and quality of the work being done by staff.

