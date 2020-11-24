Kenya/Ethiopia: Cecafa U-20 - Omala Inspires Kenya Past Ethiopia

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala inspired Kenya to a 3-0 win over Ethiopia in their opening match of this year's Cecafa Under-20 Championships on Monday at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The Kisumu Day student headed in the opener in the 37th minute, before Ronald Reegan added the second for the Rising Stars in the 46th minute. Omala then set up Enoch Wanyama to tap home the third goal 13 minutes to the end.

Omala was pleased with the result and admitted that he has set his sights on the competition's Golden Boot accolade.

"Opening my scoring account was important for me in the first match as I am targeting the golden boot. I have to continue scoring even in the next match to achieve my target," Omala told Nation Sport via phone after the match.

The result takes Kenya top of Group C with three points ahead of their second match against Sudan on Friday at the same venue. Ethiopia will face Sudan in their next match on Wednesday.

Stanley Okumbi's charges will be looking to go one better after finishing second in the 2019 edition held in Uganda after losing 1-0 to Tanzania.

The two finalists of the tourney earn slots to 2021 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals set for Cameroon.

Kenya U20 Starting XI: Maxwell Mulili (GK), Fredrick Alushula, Lewis Bandi, Frank Odhiambo, Alphonse Omija, Steiner Musasia, Benson Omala, Enoch Wanyama, Matthew Mwendwa, Simon Omondi, Ronald Reagan.

Substitutes: Brian Opondo, Kevinton Machika, Sellasie otieno, Nicholas Ochieng, Collins Sichenje, Henry Atola, Ronald Sichenje, Fortune Omoto, Boniface Mwangemi.