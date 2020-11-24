Kenya: Elias Kariuki Shines in Ruiru

High handicapper Elias Kariuki produced the day's best score of 40 points despite scratching the 10th, in addition to a string of bogeys to emerge the winner of the Talatha Kum Charity golf tournament at Ruiru Sports Club at the weekend.

In a day dominated by high handicap golfers, Fredrick King'e with 39 points, beat Fr Stephen Gaitho on countback to finish second with Fr Gaitho coming home third. In fourth place was Edward Karanja on 37 points.

In the ladies section, Mary Muthoni posted 39 points to win ahead of Rose Kagio on 37 points with Lucy Njuguna posting 36 points, while Beatrice Waweru on 34 was fourth.

Leading the Nyahururu players was John Kosgei who posted 30 points, while the nines went to Paul Gichu and Jacob Theuri on 20 and 22 points respectively.

At Thika Sports Club, Vincent Karumba beat a field of 176 golfers to claim the overall title in the Next Gen Group golf tournament. Playing off handicap 20, Karumba, a member of the Next Gen group, carded 19 points in the first nine and an impressive 22 at the back nine for a total of 41 points, beating men winner Anthony Kabucho on countback.

Kabucho posted 20 points in the first nine and 21 at the back nine to also wind up the day on 41 points, losing the overall title because of his back nine score.

In second place in the men's section was K. Chege on 38, while Eunice Muthemba posted 39 points to run away with the ladies title with Betty Mutua on 34 finishing second.

Dominic Maina Chege on 38 points was the best among the sponsors, while W. Kamau topped the guest list on 39 points and Thuku Ndegwa taking the junior title on 36 points, four better than Stewart Karuma. The nines went to David Kimingi on 21 and David Matano, who posted 19 points.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kibwezi West MP Dr Patrick Musimba produced an impressive 39 points to claim the overall title during the Alliance Alumni golf tournament. He beat the club's leading amateur Kevin Juma by one point.

Juma claimed the men's first prize where he won by one point from Dr Paul Ngugi, and Peter Wati, who both carded 37 points. Stephen Otieno was fourth on 35 points.

In the ladies section, Ashley Awuor posted 36 points to win by three points from Lydia Abonyo, with Mary Kibuga on 31 points finishing third.

Leading the Alumni ladies was Lucy Kisia with 35 points after beating Mary Wambugu on countback, while Betty Maina on 29 was third after beating Joyce Wafula on countback.

The Alumni winner in the men's section was Samuel Gathere who carded 38 points to win by four points from Fred Murimu. Oscar Ikinu, Ken Kaunda and X.N. Iraki posted 29 points to finish in third, fourth and fifth places. Chris Pasha was the sponsors winner with 28 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, Brandon Oyaro was spot on in the Kenya Ports Authority golf tournament, posting 41 points to claim the overall prize, with Peter Kimanga emerging the men winner on 39, one better than Ushwin Khanna who carded 38 points.

Brian Bringloe beat Vishnu Dhutia on countback with 37 points for the third prize. Truphena Oyaro returned 38 points to lead the ladies, though winning by the narrow margin of one point from Mary Mariga. The day's best score, a 42 points, was posted by Adam Boru who won the guest prize by seven points from Mike Njeru, with Rebecca Likami finishing third on 33 points.

Charles Odoo, as expected, claimed the staff prize with an impressive 38 points, beating his wife Terry Odoo by two points, while Yobesh Oyaro was third on 30 points after a countback with Japheth Obonyo.

Taking the seniors title was Gulam Khaku on 34, while Kelly Rob was the best junior with a score of 40 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend round-up;

At Machakos; The Eldoret Golf Club Golf Day; Winner- S.K.Theuri 39 pts, Jackson Mbaluka 37 cb James Ndunda, Collins Kaloki. Guest Winner- Kibet Too 38, Shadrack Ngetich 35, Lady Winner- Anne Mwebi 32 cb Virginia Mutei, Nines: Gen Joe Musomba 21, Nderitu Macharia 21.

At Nyeri; The 2020 Golf Committee Golf Day; Winner Dr. Njuguna 42, Fr A. Munene 40, Dan Kagwe 39, A. Muchiri 38, Guest winner- P.K. Mwai 36, Lady winner- Winnie Waiganjo 35, Jane Munhyori 33 cb Pauline Miriga, Nines: Fr Richard 22, Fr Herman 20 pts.Cheo

At Kakamega Sports Club; Eng Donnie Shikuku Golf Day; Overall winner- Sylvanus Otiende 38, Rajinder Sembi 37, Rose Kabutha 35, cb Joshua Ashioya, Eliud Siganga 33, Nines- Lydia Oketch 17, Wilson Chepkwony 19, Junior Winner Fidel Wasike 24 pts.