Kenya: Ex-Kenyan Tennis Player Lands Atp Role

23 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Former Kenya Davis Cup player Eno Polo has been elected by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Player Council to serve on the Board of Directors.

ATP is the governing body of men's professional tennis.

He will begin his role as Player Representative for the International Region effective from January 2021.

He is part of the seven-person ATP Board of Directors, consisting of three Player representatives, three tournament representatives and the ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi.

The 53-year-old Strathmore and Trinity University in Texas alumnus, played professional tennis on the ATP circuit for four years before moving into a professional career at Nike. This then opened other prestigious opportunities for him like having roles at Juventus, Havaianas, Global Brands Group and Seven Global, a joint venture with David Beckham.

The ATP Tour, founded in 1990, is a partnership between players and tournaments. In the tour, the world's best players compete for the coveted FedEx ATP Rankings points and prestigious ATP titles throughout the January to November season.

The season is later crowned by the Nitto ATP Finals, where only the top eight singles players and doubles teams compete, before crowning the winner.

He will be responsible for representing the interests of ATP players in decision-making processes while working with the other player and tournament representatives in overseeing the governance, strategic vision, rules and operations of the ATP.

Polo first played in the Davis Cup in 1986 where Kenya lost 3-2 to Morocco in the Quarterfinals.

He continued to feature in the different levels of the contest until 1994. His most notable Davis Cup was the Euro/Africa Zone semi finals in 1992 where Polo and his teammate Paul Wekesa were one match shy of the World Group playoffs.

During his active days as a player, he won 16 singles, lost 21 doubles and 15 ties.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.