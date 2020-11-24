Cameroon: Grand Prix Cycliste Chantal Biya - First Lady Encourages Cyclists

The matron of the famous cycling competition was at the arrival in Meyomessala on Saturday November 21, to congratulate the riders.

It was an exceptional day at the Meyomessala Council on Saturday November 21, 2020. The event was the arrival of the fourth lap of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. The matron of the competition First Lady Chantal Biya was present at the arrival in Meyomessala.

The public that came out to cheer the cyclists was full of joy and excitement on seeing the First Lady. It was a historic moment for most of the cyclists who has not had the opportunity to meet with the First Lady of Cameroon.

It was a great moment to celebrate not only as the First Lady of Cameroon but also as a mother. The event was marked by musical display of some Cameroonian artists. The First Lady watched with excitement and clapping for the performing artistes. The ceremony took place in strict respect of barrier measures against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chantal Biya participated in the trophy award ceremony. The First Lady handed over the blue jersey for the best Cameroonian of the day to Clovis Kamzong Abossolo offered by Camtel. The jersey was accompanied with an envelope of FCFA 500,000. The First Lady particularly encouraged Kamzong Abossolo to continue working hard as there was still one lap left.

The First Lady was seen on the podium again when she handed over the yellow jersey to the winner of the day Moïse Muguisha from Rwanda. The yellow jersey was accompanied with an envelope of FCFA 300,000. The presence of the First Lady marked 20 years or recognition and successful encouragement of cyclists. After the award ceremony, the First Lady took time to meet all the 60 cyclists and to encourage them again. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou and other invitees.