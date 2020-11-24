Cameroon: Yaounde-Olama-Kribi Road - Bolster for Ngomedzap's Agricultural Prowess

It is thanks to the newly tarred road that the first ever socio-economic forum championed by Minister Grégoire Owona will be held in the locality this December.

The population of Ngomedzap subdivision, in the Nyong and So'o division of the Centre region is currently experiencing a breeze of fresh air following the recently tared road linking Yaounde to Olama and then to Kribi. The road which passes through the subdivision, according to many, is a real opportunity for the locality's socio-economic growth especially in the domain of agriculture. Often described as the economic backbone of the Nyong and So'o division, Ngomedzap seems to be blessed with almost all food and cash crops apart from coffee. Some of them include cocoa, maize, banana, cassava, groundnuts amongst others. The agricultural prowess of the locality especially in the cocoa sector is evident as at almost every compound, cocoa is being dried at the yard. On October 31, 2020 when we visited the locality, cars transporting agricultural products were spotted travelling via the road in very comfortable postures.

The newly tarred road indeed came as a sigh of relief to many who did not hesitate to pour out their testimonies. "Since this road was tarred, I have been farming with joy. I am confident that my products will reach Yaounde on time and in good condition," Cecile Ndzie Ndzana, a farmer testifies. "The cost of transportation has equally dropped significantly. At first we used to pay up to FCFA 2,500 to get to Yoaunde but today we pay as low as FCFA 2, 000," she adds. Ndzie says this drop in transportation cost has drastically led to a drop in her cost of production and hence more profits. Her goods are equally safe with the new road. "At first my goods used to stay here for over one week because I am looking for a means of transportation. At times they even get bad. Today I can take less than two hours to reach Yaounde" she states. "Carine Kyemeyeme, another farmer says "this road has really come to save us. We were suffering. At times I was even discouraged to farm because I knew that the transportation process of my goods will be a pain in the neck but today, I am a happy farmer".

The Divisional Delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ngomedzap, Legrand Désire Tsanga reveals that "For the 2019 cocoa season we were at 23,750 tons of cocoa". This statistics, he says, is underestimated because there are zones in the frontiers where cocoa is transported without being counted. With the road, he projects that the number will triple this season.

It is in a bid to further exploit these agricultural values that Ngomedzap will host a socio-economic forum from December 16 to 21, 2020 championed by an elite of the subdivision, Grégoire Owona, representative of a community development association known as "AGORA".