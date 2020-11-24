Cameroon: Safety Net Project - Bamenda Population Receive Emergency Cash Transfers

The joint Cameroon and World Bank-funded project delivers FCFA 105 million to vulnerable and IDPs in the North West Regional capital.

Beneficiaries who include the very poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) selected from Bamenda I, II and III Subdivisions jumped for joy on November 17 and 18, 2020 when each took home FCFA 30,000 in the "Safety Net Emergency cash transfer component". The Regional Coordinator of the project; Kanjo Elvis told Cameroon Tribune; that beneficiaries were carefully selected by Community Task Force teams whose mission was to identify and enrol inhabitants whose poverty and vulnerability situations do not help matters in access to healthcare, education and shelter. Some internally displaced persons, escaping the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West region also qualified for the emergency cash transfer.

In effect, a FCFA 105 million was delivered to 3,500 beneficiaries with the Cameroon Cooperative Credit Union League (CAMCCUL) facilitating the open air payments at the premises of the North West Governor's office. The details featured 1,000 beneficiaries from Bamenda I, 1,000 from Bamenda II and 1,500 from Bamenda III subdivisions. Launching the payment exercise, the Permanent Secretary at the North West Governor's office; Viang Mekala told beneficiaries that the money is the fruit of a partnership between the government of Cameroon, the World Bank and other international partners that care about the well-being of the nation's citizens. He stressed the need for proper use of the money; away from bars and off licenses, cigarettes and ungainful activities. On behalf of the beneficiaries, the Permanent Secretary hailed the Head of State for the project which inspires hope and enhances the dignity of the poor, vulnerable and IDPs.

Joseph Suh; a blind beneficiary from Futru, Nkwen sounded off as he was guided home with what he described as "a welcome support to keep him and family away from hunger for at least a month." Hurera Shidiki; an IDP from Bali was full of praises for the "money of hope". The payments assembled beneficiaries from the Subdivision neighbourhoods like; Menda, Namoh, Mugheb, Munang-Ntasen, Abangoh, Alachu, Alamatu etc.