Cameroon: Distance Learning in Cameroon First - Private Higher Institute Kicks Off

The school was inaugurated by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo on November 18, 2020 in Yaounde.

Ecole Supérieure des Techniques Avancées pour le Développent (ESTAD) is the first private higher institution in Cameroon which solely incorporates the concept of distance learning. The institution, with mother campus in Yaounde, was inaugurated by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo on November 18, 2020. The ceremony was equally a platform for the higher institution to officially kick off its 2020-2021 academic year.

During this ceremony, the inaugural lesson was given by Prof Touna Mama on the theme, "Common Good". The lecturer dispatched the lesson in a separate room and the students followed from another class via a LED screen just like other stakeholders who attended the ceremony. This lesson was equally being streamed live on several social media platforms and networks.

Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo talking after listening to Prof Touna, appreciated the digital learning initiative which has come to boost Cameroon's development. He went on to indicate that the groundwork for such initiatives had been built with the numerous efforts of the Head of State geared towards improving internet quality. He said this given that the success of the digital learning process lies solely on the internet.