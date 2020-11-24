Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Moïse Mugisha Triumphs

The cyclist from Rwanda emerged overall winner of the competition with a time record of 16h20'47".

The 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling race rounded off at the May 20th Boulevard in Yaounde yesterday November 22, 2020. It was a huge crowd that came out to watch the arrival of the last lap of the competition. The race took place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway over a distance of 166.4km. A total of 49 cyclists were on the start list in Sangmelima. It was a tight race which saw the riders grouped most of the time. It was difficult to get an escape as each team was determined to win the lap. Moïse Mugisha from Rwanda took the lead but not for long as he was caught up with the peloton.

The arrival was highly exciting as Herve Raoul Mba of SNH Velo Club was on the lead. The public was rather disappointed as the SNH Velo Club cyclist lost the race just five metres to the finish line. Burkina Faso's Paul Daumont was the first to cross the finish line in 4h05'18". Herve Raoul Mba and Burkina Faso's Bamogo Seydou were second and third respectively with the same time record. They were ridding at the speed of 40.70km/ph. In the general classification Moïse Mugisha emerged overall winner of the competition that kicked off in Douala on November 18, 2020 with a time record of 16h20'47". Kubis Lukas from Slovakia was second with 39" behind the first cyclist and Clovis Kamzong Abossolo was third, 45" away from the first. The yellow jersey for the leader of the race went to Moïse Mugisha. The Rwandan cyclist won the yellow jersey during the first lap in Douala and maintained it till the end. Moise Mugisha equally won the white jersey for the best youth of the competition.

The green jersey for the best individual classification on points went to Kubis Lukas (Slovakia). The white and red-dotted jersey for the best climber went to Samuel Mugisha from Rwanda. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo won the blue jersey for the best Cameroonian in the competition. In the teams' classification, Rwanda emerged as the best team of the day. Yesterday's ceremony was marked by a series of photographs with sports officials and the different participating teams. The teams were handed special prizes from the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, matron of the competition. Trophies were equally awarded to the best two women of the women's 25km cycling race that took place along the Esazok-Yaounde highway The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, other members of government, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilou, the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Pal Biya and other invitees.