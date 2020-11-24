Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for More Looters of Inputs

24 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Police have launched a manhunt for several villagers from Pfupi Village in Chinhoyi, who allegedly caused commotion and looted agricultural inputs that were being distributed under the Presidential Input Scheme in the area last week.

Investigations have revealed that the villagers looted 700kg of AN fertiliser, a tonne of Compound D fertiliser, 125 bags of maize seed and 70kg soya bean seed.

The villagers are alleged to have turned violent during the distribution of the inputs.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

