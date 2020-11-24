Zimbabwe: Kit Deal Excites Coach Ndiraya

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, says the coming on board of several corporates to partner the team will help Glamour Boys reclaim their former glory.

The Harare giants unveiled a US$300 000 kit deal yesterday.

"As members of the technical team, we are very excited by this kit sponsorship deal," said Ndiraya. "We are grateful to the sponsors who have come on board.

"One most important aspect of looking good is that the players get to gain more confidence and that would even manifest in the field of play." He saluted the Dynamos leadership.

"What is happening at Dynamos right now is something that we have to appreciate," said Ndiraya.

"The developments show that more and more corporates are showing a great deal of confidence in Dynamos.

"The club is doing a great job, administratively, it's up to us, the technical team and the players, to complement their efforts in the field of play.

"I don't want to put ourselves under pressure but this is the kind of boost that players need to start ticking.

"We are building our team and we will continue to galvanise, and strengthen all departments, as we prepare to have a mean machine."

Ndiraya reserved special mention to DeMbare's principal sponsors, Gold Leaf Tobacco, who are bankrolling the team through their Remington Gold brand.

"I would also like to thank our principal sponsors, Gold Leaf Tobacco, through their Remington Gold brand, for looking after the team in these difficult times we are in," he said

"Without them, we wouldn't be where we are at the moment. We, indeed, salute them, they have looked after us and they continue to look after us.

"This is a very difficult period we are in."

Meanwhile, the late Dynamos super-fan, Freddy "Pasuwa" Mugadza, who died in the United States seven months ago, will finally be laid to rest today at Glen Forest in Harare.

Family spokesperson, Stephen Mujawo Maphosa, yesterday confirmed the funeral programme which will start with a church service at the family home in Kuwadzana.

"The family has made the decision to lay to rest Freddy on Tuesday, 24 November, 2020.

"The service will start at 9am at House number 9287 Kuwadzana Phase 3 and burial is at 2pm at Glen Forest -- hill top," said Maphosa. Mugadza collapsed and died in Atlanta, United States, on April 10, at the age of 42. His brother, Phillip, a former Dynamos chairman, also collapsed and died this year and was buried at Glen Forest Memorial.

"This has been the most difficult period in our lives because as we were doing our best efforts to bring back home Freddy, under the most trying circumstances because of the outbreak of Covid-19, we encountered another tragedy in the family following the death of his brother in August.

"It was a really difficult time for the family. But, we are comforted that the body is finally here and will be buried on home soil.

"We would want to thank friends and colleagues who have stood with the family during this difficult period. Freddy was a man of the people. "We have received a lot of support from his friends and they have comforted us as a family. May God bless them always," said Maphosa. Chris "Romario" Musekiwa, an executive member of the Zimbabwe National Football Supporters Association, has urged the local football-loving fans to make their way to Glen Forest today to give Mugadza "a big and befitting send-off".