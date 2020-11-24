Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Expected

24 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Heavy storms coupled with localised heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning are expected across the country until Saturday, following the storms across the southern, western and central areas yesterday.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has put out an alert with motorists in particular advised to be cautious on the roads as flash flooding may occur.

Yesterday, widespread thunderstorms were experienced, with heavy falls in excess of 30mm in 24 hours being noted. Only Mashonaland East and Central, and Harare, remained sunny.

Zvishavane recorded 16mm, Plumtree 9mm and Nkayi 5mm.

The MSD said more moisture was drifting into the country from the north-western parts of the country, the Victoria Falls area, right through to Gonarezhou in the south-eastern parts of the country.

Today, the storms are expected to start off in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo Metropolitan as moisture drifts in from a cloud system over Botswana.

They will be accompanied by "strong winds as well as lightning and possibly hail", said the MSD in an alert issued yesterday at 4pm.

"Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect all Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan from Thursday into Friday, and slightly ease off on Saturday 28 November.

"The Meteorological Services Department will continue monitoring and issue updates as the system progresses."

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, but if caught outdoors, should not seek shelter under isolated trees or small sheds.

If no shelter is available, people are advised to try to couch as low as possible, with only their feet touching the ground.

But when it is not raining, the summer sun will be hot and the MSD advises drinking adequate amounts of water and keeping our of the sun between 11am and 3pm when it is hottest.

"Wear sunscreen when engaged in outdoor activities if possible," said the MSD.

All citizens, especially motorists, are discouraged from crossing flooded rivers as they risk being swept away.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.