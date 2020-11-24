Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Concern Over Resurgence, 5 Deaths

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concern over the surge of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe in the past few weeks, with the country recording 88 new cases and five deaths yesterday alone.

The 88 cases, all of which were local transmissions were recorded after 555 PCR tests were conducted.

Of the deaths, four were reported in Bulawayo and one in Masvingo.

Presently, Zimbabwe has 747 cases, with Bulawayo leading with 216 cases followed by Matabeleland North 195, Harare 84, Matabeleland South 75 and Mashonaland West 60.

Other provinces have considerably lower numbers.

WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira yesterday told ZBC News that: "We know the virus spreads when we give it the opportunity to spread, when we don't comply with the preventive measures, when we gather in groups.

"These are the factors that help the virus to spread.

"As we all know, the Government has been easing some of the restrictions that are in place to control the transmission. And the reason this was done is to show that the economy and other aspects of the livelihoods can be restored.

"We should continue to comply with the preventive measures."

Dr Gasasira said as Zimbabwe is set to reopen borders in phases beginning with private passenger vehicles and pedestrians from December 1, citizens must comply with preventive measures.

Last Friday, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro told reporters in Kadoma after launching the Covid-19 community health workers' programme that it was a myth that the coronavirus does not thrive in warm temperatures.

"I urge people to continue complying with the preventive methods.

"It is not true that the virus does not thrive in hot environments.

"If people don't comply, they will die," he said.