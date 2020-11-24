Zimbabwe: Golfers Vincent, Follet-Smith Impress in Joburg Open

Pixabay
...
24 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith, 30th and 48th at the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.

The players made the cut of the R19.5 million purse tournament.

Vincent carded impressive rounds of 69, 67, 71 and 72 for a five-under-par 279.

He pocketed €7,906.71.

Follet-Smith, who started brightly, had rounds of 65, 72, 79 and 66 for a total 282 to walk home €3,543.73 richer.

The Randpark course proved challenging with Denmark's Joachim B Hansen producing a strong back nine, of three birdies in five holes, to win at 19-under.

He won the €161,944.70 first prize cheque.

The Dan battled South Africa's Wilco Nienaber to claim his maiden European Tour title.

Hansen closed with a composed 67 with Nienaber taking second place on 17-under-par after a 70.

Hansen went into the final round one shot behind the 20-year-old Nienaber.

The South African made three consecutive birdies, from the fourth hole, to move ahead of the field and looked to be headed for his breakthrough victory on the European Tour.

Hansen could only respond with one birdie on the front nine.

Meanwhile, Greg Bentley was on the verge of making it to the Alfred Dunhill finals, which begin this Thursday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.