Namibia: Anti-BDF Group Urges Residents to Vote

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

The Anti-BDF group in the Zambezi has urged the voters to participate in the regional and local authority elections on Wednesday, despite their dissatisfaction with government's reaction to the shooting of four fishermen by Botswana soldiers.

Earlier this month hundreds of residents of the Zambezi region held a solidarity demonstration, following the shooting of four fishermen Tommy, Martin, Wamunyima Nchindo and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme by the Botswana Defense Force (BDF) along the Chobe River, on suspicion that they were poachers.

One of the demands in a petition handed over to the Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu, was that they would not participate in the upcoming regional and local authority elections if the government did not support their petition promptly.

"Legislatures, local and regional leadership you are hereby reminded that our votes are not for free but our life cover insurance. TIMELINE - Failure to support out petition or take appropriate action within 72 hours will result in us not voting in the next regional and local elections of 25 November, 2020 because you don't care about us," the petition read.

However, in a press statement issued on Monday, the group noted that they are mindful that Namibia is a democratic state, and that citizens are free to elect leaders of their choice.

"Therefore, we urge those who registered to go vote unhindered. As leaders, we respect 25 November. However, immediately after elections we shall take a position and move forward in unison," the statement read.

The chairperson of the Anti-BDF group Martin Limbo told The Namibian they are unhappy with the government's response till today, however they have no intentions to boycott the elections.

