Namibia: Man Nabbed Over Ohangwena Shack Fire Death

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Othilu village in Ohangwena region has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and setting her body on fire.

Police spokesperson sergeant Andreas Nghiyolwa confirmed the arrest yesterday and said the man is expected to appear in court soon.

According to Nghiyolwa, the man killed Panduleni Amon (30) before burning her body last Thursday at Okapeleki cuca shop, at Othilu village in Epembe constituency.

Lydia Simeon the first person to arrive at the scene, at around 05h00 found Amon's shack on fire and raised alarm. Neighbours came out and put out the fire then they discovered Amon's burnt body among the ashes

Amon's shack is adjacent to a bar in which had worked for six years until her death last week.

